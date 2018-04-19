Selena Gomez Bonds With Young Fan Over Kidney Transplant on WE Day

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 1:11 PM
Selena Gomez is paying it forward.
The pop star participated in WE Day California in Los Angeles on Thursday, an event that honors youth making a difference in their local communities and around the world. Gomez was joined onstage by Nellie Mainor, a young fan who like Selena has dealt with her own serious health battles.
"Last year I had a kidney transplant and it was weird," Gomez shared with the audience. "It was weird but hard."
Nellie, who suffers from a rare kidney disease, was then introduced. "Do you know how much I've admired you these past couple of days?" Selena asked the little girl before giving her a hug. "Hold my hand. I'm needy!" the "Same Old Love" singer also teased with a laugh.
SelGo also shared plenty of photos from their memorable day to her Instagram, including one with Nellie. "My sixth year doing this incredible show," she wrote. "They have such a force of young people that are doing so much for their communities and the world. This is Nellie. She's fearless and is wanting to spread awareness about kidney disease."
Other familiar faces that stepped out for the charitable event included Jennifer Aniston, Will Ferrell, Nicole Richie, Morgan Freeman, Sofia Carsonand more.
WE Day 2018 will be featured in a one-hour special airing August 17 on ABC.
