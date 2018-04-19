Goop's Mother's Day Gift Guide Will Cost You $40,000 (If You Buy Everything)

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 2:01 PM

Gwyneth Paltrow, Goop

Marc Patrick/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Do you have your Mother's Day gifts yet?

With the special day fast approaching, Gwyneth Paltrow's company, Goop, has released its Mother's Day Gift Guide so you can get a present for mom before May 13.

The items listed on the gift guide range from $18 to $13,000, but it will cost you much more if you want to buy all of the 91 items on the list. The grand total for everything on the list is about $40,000.

The most expensive present on the gift guide that you can buy for mom is a $13,000 Hermès Vintage Courchevel Kelly Bag.

Let's take a look at more of the most (as well as the least) expensive items on the gift guide:

It Would Cost You Over $6 Million to Buy Everything on Goop's 2017 Holiday Gift Guides

Small Cartier Tank Watch: $3,250

Jennifer Meyer Pink Sapphire Large Open Heart Necklace: $3,110

Loquet 14K Small Heart Locket and Gold Chain: $1,580

Morgan Lane Bella Cashmere Robe: $578

Olivia von Halle Eye Mask: $105

Goop By Juice Beauty Revitalizing Day Moisturizer: $100

Glass Cake Dome: $52

Gwyneth Paltrow's It's All Easy Cookbook, Autographed Copy: $35

You can check out more of the items on the Goop Mother's Day Gift Guide HERE!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

