Olivia Munn Celebrates Nature With an Epic Spring Outfit

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 12:13 PM
Olivia Munn is a natural goddess in her floral ensemble.
Earlier this week, the star attended a party honoring Eva Longoria's Walk of Fame star, wearing a sheer floral dress, a green blazer and heeled sandals. She accessorized her look with circular green sunglasses and gold hoops. All together, the look offers everything we love about spring: flowers, greenery and sunny weather.
While floral print is popular during this time of year, it's the pleated blazer that takes her style to the next level. By pairing one of the brightest hues of her dress to her jacket, the print of the dress pops. The glasses and shoes, which are in the same color family, make it even more of a showstopper.
To recreate her look, pick out your favorite floral dress (See: gallery above for inspiration), then find a blazer that matches one of its dominant colors. Finish your look with an epic pair of sunglasses and your favorite jewelry and your spring outfit will be next level!
Shop bright blazers below!
Lucy Button Detail Crop Blazer, Now $29
Long Blazer, $70
Slouch Suit Blazer, $85
Double-Breasted Wool Blazer, $1,900
