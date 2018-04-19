by Corinne Heller | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 1:22 PM
No doughnuts for Kim Kardashian for the next week!
The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said on Thursday she is on day three of the 10-day Sunfare Optimal Cleanse.
The diet is composed mainly of nutrient-filled shakes, including chocolate-flavored ones. On days four through six, only shakes and herbal tea are consumed. Other days allow two to four solid meals, such as spice mustard salmon salad, guacamole with veggie chips, butternut squash with soup and salad and romaine lettuce chicken cups.
"Right now, I'm on the third day of my 10-day Sunfare Optimal Cleanse! I'm SO excited to do this, you guys, but I definitely need to mentally prepare, lol," Kim wrote on her website and app. "I have the Met Gala coming up and I've worked so hard working out, but I started eating a lot of sweets and I wanted to just change my food patterns to eat healthier and cut sugar out of my life as much as I can. We always have sweets around and it's really hard when there are temptations everywhere."
Kim, who recently posted bikini pics of herself from a beach vacation, later posted on her Instagram Stories feed a video of her looking down at a box of colorful doughnuts, writing, "WILL POWER."
"I already completed day one and two of the cleanse, and I've been surrounded by doughnuts, but I stayed away," she said on her app. "I'm so proud of myself! I wanted to do this cleanse because the food looked so filling and there are only three days that you just drink liquids."
Kim added, "This is seriously not a sponsored thing, I just really wanted to try it. I'll keep you updated on how I like it."
A rep for Sunfare told E! News that the Optimal Cleanse is a "full-body detox" and that people lose a pound a day while they're following the meal plan. The rep added that the cleanse has been offered for more than a decade and has "become a go-to solution for many of our clients to get ready for roles, shows, or big events...or just to kind of take a break and reset."
The 2018 Met Gala will take place on May 7.
