Kim Kardashian Details Her 10-Day Cleanse as She Avoids Doughnut Temptations

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 1:22 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kim Kardashian, Bikini

Instagram

No doughnuts for Kim Kardashian for the next week!

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said on Thursday she is on day three of the 10-day Sunfare Optimal Cleanse.

The diet is composed mainly of nutrient-filled shakes, including chocolate-flavored ones. On days four through six, only shakes and herbal tea are consumed. Other days allow two to four solid meals, such as spice mustard salmon salad, guacamole with veggie chips, butternut squash with soup and salad and romaine lettuce chicken cups.

"Right now, I'm on the third day of my 10-day Sunfare Optimal Cleanse! I'm SO excited to do this, you guys, but I definitely need to mentally prepare, lol," Kim wrote on her website and app. "I have the Met Gala coming up and I've worked so hard working out, but I started eating a lot of sweets and I wanted to just change my food patterns to eat healthier and cut sugar out of my life as much as I can. We always have sweets around and it's really hard when there are temptations everywhere."

Photos

Kim Kardashian Bikini Pics

Kim Kardashian, Doughnuts, Donuts

Instagram

Kim, who recently posted bikini pics of herself from a beach vacation, later posted on her Instagram Stories feed a video of her looking down at a box of colorful doughnuts, writing, "WILL POWER."

"I already completed day one and two of the cleanse, and I've been surrounded by doughnuts, but I stayed away," she said on her app. "I'm so proud of myself! I wanted to do this cleanse because the food looked so filling and there are only three days that you just drink liquids."

Kim added, "This is seriously not a sponsored thing, I just really wanted to try it. I'll keep you updated on how I like it."

A rep for Sunfare told E! News that the Optimal Cleanse is a "full-body detox" and that people lose a pound a day while they're following the meal plan. The rep added that the cleanse has been offered for more than a decade and has "become a go-to solution for many of our clients to get ready for roles, shows, or big events...or just to kind of take a break and reset."

The 2018 Met Gala will take place on May 7.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Diet , 2018 Met Gala , Top Stories , Kardashian News , Apple News
Latest News
Christie Brinkley

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Dove Cameron, 2017 Kids' Choice Awards

Dove Cameron Reveals Her Bra Cup Size After Fan Asks Her About Her Cleavage

Gwyneth Paltrow, Goop

Goop's Mother's Day Gift Guide Will Cost You $40,000 (If You Buy Everything)

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton

Swapping Styles! See What It Would Look Like If Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Traded Outfits

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth II Reveals Wish for Prince Charles to Lead the Commonwealth

Destiny's Child Star Michelle Williams Is Engaged to Pastor Chad Johnson

Selena Gomez, WE Day

Selena Gomez Bonds With Young Fan Over Kidney Transplant on WE Day

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.