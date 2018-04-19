Former Teen Mom 2 Star David Eason Mommy-Shames Leah Messer Over Daughter’s Makeup

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 11:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
David Eason, Leah Messer

Getty Images

David Eason may no longer appear on Teen Mom 2 but that isn't stopping the former reality star from commenting on cast members' parenting skills.

Earlier this week, star Leah Messer posted on Instagram a photo of herself and her 8-year-old twin daughters Aliannah and Aleeah at the latter's child's cheer competition, writing, "There isn't anything in the world I love more than being their Momma!"

Eason, who is married to her co-star Jenelle Evans' and was fired from Teen Mom 2 in February over alleged homophobic tweets, commented on the post.

"I can't believe Cory would allow her to wear that much makeup," he wrote, referring to Messer's ex Corey Simms.

Photos

Teen Mom Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

 "@easondavid88 why are you even commenting on my post?" Messer replied.

Following criticism of his remarks by fans, Eason commented, "She just probably didn't ask him if it was okay first" and "I doubt he would allow that."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Teen Mom 2 , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Christie Brinkley

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Dove Cameron, 2017 Kids' Choice Awards

Dove Cameron Reveals Her Bra Cup Size After Fan Asks Her About Her Cleavage

Gwyneth Paltrow, Goop

Goop's Mother's Day Gift Guide Will Cost You $40,000 (If You Buy Everything)

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton

Swapping Styles! See What It Would Look Like If Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Traded Outfits

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth II Reveals Wish for Prince Charles to Lead the Commonwealth

Destiny's Child Star Michelle Williams Is Engaged to Pastor Chad Johnson

Kim Kardashian, Bikini

Kim Kardashian Details Her 10-Day Cleanse as She Avoids Doughnut Temptations

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.