Say it with us: Stawp it, Rahn!

After the first trailer for Jersey Shore Family Vacation was unleashed and teased Ronnie Ortiz-Magro possibly cheating on his at-the-time seven-months pregnant girlfriend, we prayed to the GTL gods that it was a fake-out in the name of making dramatic TV. Alas, we held a cast member from an MTV reality show to a too-high standard, as Ronnie seems to have cheated on Jen Harley at the end on Thursday night's episode, despite some warnings from his fellow co-stars.

Once a creep always a creep, we guess?

Ronnie, 32, and Jen welcomed their first child together earlier this month, and recently revealed her name: Ariana Sky. "He's over the moon," a source told us of Ronnie's first weeks of fatherhood.