Not much is known about 13 Reasons Why season two…until now. The Netflix series is "going off book," still living in the world based on Jay Asher's book, but going further with the characters, Kate Walsh told E! News.

"It's a very exciting season for a lot of reasons," Walsh said. "You see us sort of following the trail of Bryce Walker [Justin Prentice], so this season deals with sexual assault, it deals with truth, it deals with responsibility, it deals with the aftermath of Hannah's death…And really trying to, again, look for responsibility and accountability. It's very intense and very, I think, still totally addictive."