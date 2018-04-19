Claire Danes Shares "Embarrassing" Story About Filming Homeland While Pregnant

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 7:48 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Claire Danes stopped by The Tonight Show on Wednesday and told an "embarrassing" story about filming Homeland during her first trimester.

Danes, who is now in her second trimester, said the first trimester was her "least favorite phase" because she felt "horrible."

"You just feel just rotten and you're not allowed to say why," she told host Jimmy Fallon. "I was filming quite a lot but just inadvertently, like, falling asleep all the time. And it was embarrassing." 

One day on set, Danes fell asleep with her face up against a crocheted bag her colleague made for her. When her team woke her up to film a close-up, she had a "crocheted indentation" across her face. 

"It looked like I had third degree burns. It was intense," she recalled. "They were like massaging my face. They had to get out the blow dryer. I halted production for like half an hour. I just felt like an idiot."

Claire Danes Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Thankfully, the star is now "feeling good." In fact, she said the little one is moving and kicking in her tummy and even "gets a little excited" when she eats a bar of chocolate.

"I love that part," Danes said in regards to the baby's movement. "It's like a firework show every so often. It's pretty cool and a little creepy. It is. It's like an alien being in there. I'm cohabiting. It's like Airbnb."

Danes revealed she's pregnant with her second child on the Howard Stern Show on Wednesday. However, she did not reveal the sex of the child.

Danes and her husband Hugh Dancy are already the proud parents to their 5-year-old son Cyrus.

Watch the video to hear Danes share her "embarrassing" story.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Claire Danes , Homeland , The Tonight Show , the tonight show starring jimmy fallon , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Gwen Stefani

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Gal Gadot, Roseanne, Cardi B

Roseanne, Gal Gadot, Cardi B and Jimmy Kimmel Make TIME's 100 Most Influential List

13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why Season 2 Is a "Redemptive and Hope-Filled Story," According to Kate Walsh

Maluma, Shakira

Shakira and Maluma Talk About Risqué Lyrics, Being a Sex Symbol

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow Wears Fiancé Brad Falchuk's Initials on That Finger

Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson Benched in NBA Playoff Game Amid Khloe Kardashian Cheating Scandal

Amy Schumer, I Feel Pretty

I Feel Pretty Reviews Are In: What Do Critics Think of Amy Schumer's Comedy?

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.