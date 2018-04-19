There have been many awkward dinner moments across Bravo's Real Housewives franchise, but this moment between Bethenny Frankel, Luann de Lesseps and Dennis Shields on The Real Housewives of New York City may take the cake.

In the preview for the Wednesday, April 25 episode of the Bravo reality series, the ladies assemble for a dinner and before things go off the rails (as they usually do), Luann starts quizzing Dennis on his relationship with Bethenny.

"So Dennis, how long have you guys known each other?" she asks. "Where did you meet?"