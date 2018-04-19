Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Enjoy a Basketball Date Without Baby Stormi

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 5:56 AM

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets Game

Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took a break from baby duty on Wednesday to attend a basketball game in the rapper's hometown of Houston.

The two sat courtside at the Toyota Center and watched the Houston Rockets face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game Two, Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs.

Scott showed his enthusiasm for his team by cheering from the sidelines. The Houston Rockets managed to pull out a win, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 102 to 82.

Kylie also scored some major points with her ensemble. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed up to the game in a black top and pants and accessorized her look with strappy black heels.

When the new parents weren't watching the game, they kept their eyes on each other. At one point, Kylie rested her hand on Travis's knee and the two also held hands.

Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Relationship After Stormi's Birth

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets Game

Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images

This isn't the first time the pair have cheered on the team together. They attended Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder back in April 2017—fueling early rumors that they were a couple.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Kylie and Travis have been spending a lot of quality time together. The two recently attended Coachella with Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

Of course, they're still enjoying their lives as parents to their daughter Stormi Webster. Earlier this month, Travis introduced Stormi to his family in Texas. Kylie also shared a few close-ups of their 2-month old baby girl on Snapchat on Wednesday.

Stormi Webster

Snapchat

In fact, a source told E! News things have come "full circle" for the couple ever since they welcomed their daughter in February.

"Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are currently in the best place they have ever been in their relationship," an insider told E! News exclusively. "Things really came full circle once Stormi was born and they now have an unbreakable bond. Travis has been fully accepted into the family and everyone is in love with their little family they created."

 

 

