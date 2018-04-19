Cardi B has some competition!

While promoting Black Panther in February, Letitia Wright revealed the fun way she and her co-stars would spend their downtime on set. "What we did a lot was have rap battles," the 24-year-old actor revealed to E! News. "I would always win, so those were pretty funny moments!"

So, when Wright stopped by The Tonight Show Wednesday to promote Avengers: Infinity War, Jimmy Fallon put her skills to the test. Using a random word generator, The Roots' Black Thought and Wright took turns freestyling, since Fallon said he is "not known" for his rapping.

A casual viewer might imagine it would be hard to incorporate the words "disco," "Red Lobster" and "vibranium" into the same freestyle rap—but Wright was ready for the challenge. "Check it / Me and Black Thought / Spin your head like a disco ball / Yo, natural disaster / Call your pastor, let him pray for you, yo / Yo, let's go grab some food at Red Lobster / Roots, tell me how I can win an Oscar / I said Red Lobster / Better tick it off / Ay, yo, yo," the actress rapped. "And I spit this flow / So free off the dong vibranium got me feelin' oh so cold / Uh, with this flow/ Ay!"