Be Careful, Beyoncé! Cardi B Just Broke Two of Your Biggest Records

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Apr. 18, 2018 4:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Beyonce, Cardi B, Made in America Festival 2017

Instagram

Cardi B ain't sorry she's coming for Beyoncé's throne. 

Fresh off the release of her debut album Invasion of Privacy, a pregnancy reveal and one twerk-tastic Coachella performance, Cardi B is still finding ways to outdo herself. This time around, the rapper's made music history by smashing two of Queen Bey's Guinness World Records. 

Cardi B now holds the titles for most simultaneous Billboard Hot 100 entries by a female and most simultaneous Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Top 10 entries by a female.

Following the release of Lemonade in 2016, Beyoncé previously held the title with 12 tracks charting at the same time. Cardi beats her by just one. 

Photos

Cardi B's Pregnancy Style

Cardi commented on the achievement via Instagram, writing, "And it's all cause of ya!!!!!!! Thank you everybody. The numbers are great but the support feels even better. I'm so thankful and grateful for every post love support ya gave and giving my album and my songs." 

But don't expect a rivalry between Cardi and Bey to spark anytime soon. The "Bodak Yellow" MC couldn't help but fan girl over the world-famous superstar when they met for the first time last year. 

"BITCH I met Beyoncé Bitch !!!!!!!!!!!!" she captioned a photo of the pair on social media. 

Looks like there's room at the top for every female powerhouse in music. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Beyoncé , Cardi B , Music , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Paula Patton

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Travis Scott Responds to Lawsuit Over Cancelled Show 2 Days After Stormi's Birth

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Resurfaces on Twitter to Tease New Music

Kelly Clarkson, 2018 Grammy Awards

Kelly Clarkson to Host 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Kendrick Lamar Wins Pulitzer Award For Album "DAMN"

J Balvin, Cardi B, Ricky Martin

Cardi B, J Balvin, Ricky Martin and More to Perform at 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Rachel Platten

Rachel Platten Apologizes for Flubbing the National Anthem Twice

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.