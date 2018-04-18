Do couples who coordinate together stay together?

This year has been full of celebrity splits, divorces and alleged cheating scandals. Does love ever triumph? Someone send us a sign! Well, there's no better way to show a united front than to wear matching clothes. To welcome the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe, Donald Trump wore his uniform of a navy suit and white button-up Wednesday in Palm Beach, Fla. The president also wore a diagonally striped tie, visibly coordinating with Melania Trump, who wore a $2,990 Carolina Herrera cap-sleeved, striped dress and white Christian Louboutin pumps. The couple held hands while walking across the private Mar-a-Lago club grounds.

Despite rumors of a rocky relationship, the pair looked strong and stylish, thanks to their matching ensembles.