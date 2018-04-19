4. On Balancing Confidence and Vulnerability

The Trainwreck star has always been open, but during an interview with Maria Shriver for the Today show in 2015, her honesty crossed over to vulnerability and the result was something that every woman should read. "It's an emotional thing. It's been a struggle for me my whole life, and especially just being in the entertainment industry," she told Shriver at the time. "Standing on a stage in front of people, I can't perform my best or be confident if I'm not sure—if I'm pulling at something [I'm wearing]. And sometimes I would just want to throw in the towel and be like, 'I'm not gonna go do standup tonight,'" she noted. Eventually she met stylist Leesa Evans and she finally felt like she was given the tools to feel better about herself and her style and it led to her saying, "I just wanted to give it to every woman."

5. On Enjoying Food With Her Hubby

After marrying chef Chris Fischer in February 2018, Schumer stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to chat about her honeymoon which consisted of the actress eating anything her husband was cooking at a festival in Milan. "You know actresses say, 'I love cheeseburgers.' I'm what you look like if you have pasta and wine," Schumer said.

"Which is absolutely beautiful, by the way" Colbert added. "I know. I'm blessed," Schumer replied. Pasta and wine for days? Sign us up!

6. On Never Being Ashamed of Her Body

After people were shaming Schumer for being cast as Barbie in the live-action version movie about the character in 2016, Schumer took to Instagram to prove once again that she's not ashamed of her body, and therefore you can't shame her. "Is it fat shaming if you know you're not fat and have zero shame in your game? I don't think so. I am strong and proud of how I live my life and say what I mean and fight for what I believe in and I have a blast doing it with the people I love," the star wrote on Instagram.

"Anyone who has ever been bullied or felt bad about yourself I am out there fighting for you, for us. And I want you to fight for yourself too!" she concluded. "We need to laugh at the haters and sympathize with them. They can scream as loud as they want. We can't hear them because we are getting s--t done."