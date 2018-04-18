Jordyn Wieber and other Olympians testified before members of Congress about the systematic problems in gymnastics they say did not protect them from the abuse of Larry Nassar.

Wieber, who won a gold medal at the 2012 London Games, and Olympic bronze medalist Jamie Dantzcher shared their stories with a U.S. Senate Committee on Wednesday in Washington D.C. Weiber and Dantzcher were two of more than 250 survivors who shared victim impact statements during Nassar's sentencing hearing. In January, the former doctor was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing girls under the guise of medical treatment.

Speedskater Bridie Farrell and figure skater Craig Maurizi also shared their own accounts of alleged abuse by a mentor or coach.

The athletes pleaded with the committee to hold governing organizations like the U.S. Olympic Committee, USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, where Nassar worked, accountable for their actions in the midst of the allegations.