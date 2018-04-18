Jordyn Wieber and More Olympians Testify Before Congress About Larry Nassar Abuse

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Apr. 18, 2018 7:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jamie Dantzcher, Jordyn Wieber, Bridie Farrell

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Jordyn Wieber and other Olympians testified before members of Congress about the systematic problems in gymnastics they say did not protect them from the abuse of Larry Nassar

Wieber, who won a gold medal at the 2012 London Games, and Olympic bronze medalist Jamie Dantzcher shared their stories with a U.S. Senate Committee on Wednesday in Washington D.C. Weiber and Dantzcher were two of more than 250 survivors who shared victim impact statements during Nassar's sentencing hearing. In January, the former doctor was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing girls under the guise of medical treatment.  

Speedskater Bridie Farrell and figure skater Craig Maurizi also shared their own accounts of alleged abuse by a mentor or coach. 

The athletes pleaded with the committee to hold governing organizations like the U.S. Olympic Committee, USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, where Nassar worked, accountable for their actions in the midst of the allegations. 

Photos

Biggest Olympic Scandals

Wieber, 22, said, "I thought training for the Olympics would be the hardest thing I would ever do. But in fact, the hardest thing I've had to do was process that I am a victim of Larry Nassar. It's caused me to feel shame and confusion."

"I spent months trying to think back in my experience and wonder how I didn't know what was happening to me and how I was betrayed by Larry Nassar and everyone at USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee, organizations sanctioned by the federal government who I trusted to be on my side," she continued. 

Dr. Larry Nassar

Dale G.Young/Detroit News via AP

She alleged in her testimony that Nassar's victims were "silenced and ignored" by the organizations, and just yesterday filed a lawsuit against USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University in connection to the sexual abuse case.

Other gymnasts that have filed lawsuits include Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, who alleges the organizations used a settlement with her to conceal Nassar's abuse. This, in addition to the more than 150 federal and state lawsuits that have been filed against Nassar and the organizations he was associated with following his conviction. 

In January, Congress passed legislation creating an organization to investigate abuse against amateur athletes and requiring officials to report suspected incidents. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sports , Olympics , Sexual Assault , Legal , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Hailey Baldwin

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Hollywood Medium 308, Jax Taylor

Jax Taylor's Grandma Tells Him to "Leave Grandpa Alone" in Sweet Message on Hollywood Medium

Abby Lee Miller

Abby Lee Miller Receives Initial Diagnosis of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan Returns to Her Dance Roots Weeks After Channing Tatum Split

Penelope Dissick

Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates 39th Birthday With Her Kids—and Ice Cream

Riverdale, Musical

Riverdale's Musical Episode Ends With a Big Shock

Kourtney Kardashian Receives Sweet Birthday Message From BF

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.