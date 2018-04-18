Colton Haynes Shares the "Surreal" Experience He Had After Collecting His Mother's Ashes

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Apr. 18, 2018 12:30 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Colton Haynes

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Colton Haynes took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the "surreal" experience he had after collecting the ashes of his late mother Dana

After picking up the ashes from the crematory, the actor "sat in the parking lot and cried for three hours."

"I felt so paralyzed that I checked into a Motel 6 down the street and fell asleep holding her box on the bathroom floor," the Arrow star wrote.

When Haynes woke up, he went outside and saw a baby rabbit walking two feet in front of him. The Teen Wolf star said the two didn't break eye contact for 20 minutes.

"I sat on that bench with my mom's ashes and cried so hard I threw up," he wrote. "I truly feel like this rabbit was my incredible mom consoling me and telling me that it's all gonna be OK." 

At the end of his post, Haynes explained he decided to share this story with his followers because "it was the most surreal/incredible thing that's ever happened to me." 

"Send love to all of you," he concluded his post, which featured a picture of the rabbit.

Colton Haynes Mourns the Death of His Mother in Emotional Tribute

In February, Haynes revealed his mother had been diagnosed with advanced cirrhosis of the liver and kidney failure. While he explained she could be cured with a liver transplant, he also shared that she didn't "have that much time to wait for a new liver." As a result, he set up in-home hospice care to focus on her quality of life. He also encouraged his followers to donate to the American Liver Foundation.

"It's heartbreaking," he wrote in part of his post. "My strong mother has always been the anchor of this family and our best friend. Now we're being forced to say goodbye to her."

Then, in late March, the actor revealed his mother had passed away

"Today I lost my best friend, the love of my life...my momma," he wrote alongside a slideshow of pictures of him and his mother. "Words can't express how incredible this woman was. I have so many things to say but I'm in a state of shock. I will always love you momma. RIP my angel."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Colton Haynes , Health , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Paula Patton

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Stefano Gabbana, Victoria Beckham

Stefano Gabbana Disses Former Friend Victoria Beckham on Her Birthday

ESC: Melania Trump

Melania and Donald Trump Match Outfits and More Celeb Couple Style

"The Rundown": Shay Mitchell Responds to Fake Photo Allegations

Beyonce, Cardi B, Made in America Festival 2017

Be Careful, Beyoncé! Cardi B Just Broke Two of Your Biggest Records

Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen Poke Fun at Kanye

The Originals

The Originals Boss Julie Plec Talks Beginning of the End of the Mikaelson Family

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.