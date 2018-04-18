Queen Elizabeth II's Last Royal Corgi Dies

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Apr. 18, 2018 10:28 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Queen Elizabeth II, Daniel Craig, Corgi, Dog, Olympics

Olympics / YouTube

Queen Elizabeth II is mourning the death of her last remaining home-bred corgi, Willow.

The dog, who was believed to be almost 15, had suffered from cancer and was recently put down at Windsor Castle, The Daily Mail reported. The Queen has owned more than 30 corgis throughout her reign and reportedly stopped breeding them a few years ago because she did not want to leave any behind after she died.

"She has mourned every one of her corgis over the years, but she has been more upset about Willow's death than any of them," a Buckingham Palace source told The Daily Mail. "It is probably because Willow was the last link to her parents and a pastime that goes back to her own childhood. It really does feel like the end of an era."

Willow was the 14th generation descended from the queen's first dog Susan, who was her 18th birthday present. Her father King George VI first brought a corgi, Dookie, into the Royal Family in 1933.

The queen still has Whisper, a corgi she adopted after the death of his owner, a former gamekeeper at her Sandringham estate. She also has dogs Vulcan and Candy, who are "dorgis," a mix between a corgi and a dachshund.

Photos

Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Style Through the Years

Willow's death comes 18 months after the loss of royal corgi Holly, who lived to be 13, The Daily Mail reported.

Both dogs appeared with the queen and Daniel Craig in a James Bond sketch that aired during the opening of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Queen Elizabeth II , , Pets , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News , Death
Latest News
Nick Jonas

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Brings a Splash of Spring With New Striped Look

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, CHOGM 2018

Meghan Markle Breaks With Tradition to Join Prince Harry for Commonwealth Youth Forum

Meghan Markle

Princess Diana’s Influence, a Halloween Secret & Suits for the Queen: 5 Surprises About Meghan Markle From New Biography

Prince Harry, Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting

Prince Harry Gives Meghan Markle a Sweet Shout-Out During Commonwealth Youth Forum

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Everything We Know About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Honeymoon

Inside Kate Middleton's 3rd Pregnancy Style

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.