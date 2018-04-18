Kanye West Writing His Philosophy "Book" on Twitter

Splash News
by Jess Cohen | Wed., Apr. 18, 2018 11:01 AM
Splash News
You can get Kanye West's philosophy book for free...on Twitter!
The "Stronger" rapper, who recently returned to the social media platform, just announced that his latest tweets are actually his book that he's writing in real time. West first announced that he's writing a book, called Break the Simulation, while interviewing designer and curator Axel Vervoordt for The Hollywood Reporter last week.
Then on Wednesday morning, West started sharing a series of tweets with his social media followers, giving them life advice.
"When you first wake up don't hop right on the phone or the internet or even speak to anyone for even up to an hour if possible," he tweeted. "Just be still and enjoy your own imagination. It's better than any movie."
You have the best ideas. Other people's opinions are usually more distractive than informative. Follow your own vision. base your actions on love. Do things you love and if you don't absolutely love something stop doing it as soon as you can.— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018
"You have the best ideas," he continued. "Other people's opinions are usually more distractive than informative. Follow your own vision. base your actions on love. Do things you love and if you don't absolutely love something stop doing it as soon as you can."
West then told his fans, "Don't follow crowds. Follow the innate feelings inside of you. Do what you feel not what you think. Thoughts have been placed in our heads to make everyone assimilate. Follow what you feel."
just stop lying about shit. Just stop lying.— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018
In a later tweet, the 40-year-old star said, "Just stop lying about shit. Just stop lying."
"In life, we are all trained actors. When we're born we're ourselves and then one of the first things we're thought is how to act. If you see a kid screaming at a restaurant because he feels something and can't express himself in a conventional manner," he continued. "Everyone will say he needs to learn how to act. At home parental acting classes are one of the first steps to us loosing who we really are to 'the simulation'. Parents are our first acting coaches."
West then talked about the book that he's writing and how it's not about making money.
oh by the way this is my book that I'm writing in real time. No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write. This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive.— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018
I will work on this "book" when I feel it. When We sit still in the mornings We get hit with so many ideas and so many things We want to express. When I read this tweet to myself I didn't like how much I used the word I so I changed the I's to We's.— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018
"Oh by the way this is my book that I'm writing in real time. No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write. This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive," he shared. "I will work on this 'book' when I feel it. When We sit still in the mornings We get hit with so many ideas and so many things We want to express. When I read this tweet to myself I didn't like how much I used the word I so I changed the I's to We's."
What do you think about the "book" West is writing? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!