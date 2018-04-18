Kanye West Writing His Philosophy "Book" on Twitter

You can get Kanye West's philosophy book for free...on Twitter!

The "Stronger" rapper, who recently returned to the social media platform, just announced that his latest tweets are actually his book that he's writing in real time. West first announced that he's writing a book, called Break the Simulation, while interviewing designer and curator Axel Vervoordt for The Hollywood Reporter last week.

Then on Wednesday morning, West started sharing a series of tweets with his social media followers, giving them life advice.

"When you first wake up don't hop right on the phone or the internet or even speak to anyone for even up to an hour if possible," he tweeted. "Just be still and enjoy your own imagination. It's better than any movie."