Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban to Host the 2018 Tonys

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Apr. 18, 2018 9:33 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban, Tonys 2018, Hosts, Announcement

Tony Awards / Facebook

Singers Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will be pulling double duty as co-hosts of the 2018 Tony Awards.

Both have accumulated Broadway musical experience and also earned Tony nominations in the past few years.

"We're going to hopefully give you an evening of celebration of this great season of theater," Groban said in a video message on Facebook, joking, "You'll see that I'm a double threat and not a triple threat."

"Many clothing changes," he continued. "How many for you?"

"Uh, 121," Bareilles joked.

"Hmm, two for me," Groban said.

Bareilles made her Broadway debut in 2016 by playing Jenna in the musical Waitress, which features her own music and is based on a 2007 film. She received a Tony nomination for Best Original Score.

Bareilles also penned a song for the Broadway musical SpongeBob SquarePants, which premiered in December, and recently earned praised for her performance as Mary Magdalene in NBC's recent Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert special.

Groban, a longtime Broadway fan, made his debut in the musical Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, which ran from 2016 and 2017. He played Pierre Bezukhov and was nominated for a Tony for his role. In 2015, he released the album Stages, which contains covers of songs from musicals.

Photos

2017 Tony Awards Red Carpet Arrivals

The 2018 Tony Awards will air live on June 10 at 8/7c on CBS from Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The nominations will be announced on May 1. Popular shows that debuted on Broadway in 2017 include Mean GirlsThe Band's Visit and a revival of Miss Saigon, as well Frozen and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sara Bareilles , Josh Groban , Top Stories , Broadway , Apple News , Awards
Latest News
Nick Jonas

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Colton Haynes

Colton Haynes Shares the "Surreal" Experience He Had After Collecting His Mother's Ashes

Claire Danes Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Kanye West

Kanye West Writing His Philosophy "Book" on Twitter

Riverdale

Riverdale Takes On Carrie: The Musical and Yes There Will Be Blood

Chris Pratt Breaks His Silence on Anna Faris Split: "Divorce Sucks"

Queen Elizabeth II, Daniel Craig, Corgi, Dog, Olympics

Queen Elizabeth II's Last Royal Corgi Dies

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.