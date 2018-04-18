Happy birthday, Kourtney Kardashian!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turns 39 today and her family members are taking to social media to help her celebrate the special day. Kim Kardashian was one of the first to share a sweet message to Kourtney, along with a photo of the duo on vacation together.

"Happy Birthday to my friend I've had the longest in my life! Wouldn't know what to do without you! Have the best birthday ever!!!!" Kim wrote to Kourtney.

Kourtney's mom Kris Jenner also took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an adorable throwback photo and message to her first born.