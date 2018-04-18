Law and Order: SVU holds a special place in Stephanie March's heart, it was one of her first on-screen role after all.

The actress, who starred as ADA Alex Cabot from season two-five and made various guest appearances over the years, returns to the drama on Wednesday, April 18 for the first time in six years.

"If you asked me the first time around, when I first left initially, what it meant to me, I would say, ‘Well, this was a terrific experience and what a great way to start," March said. "And now that I have participating in other projects and my wife as really come around…I think I was 26 or 27 when I did my first episode and now I'm 43.