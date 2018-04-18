As for whether the last episode will wrap up neatly or leave us wondering, Rhimes admitted it might just be a little bit of both. "I mean, yes, the story is wrapped up and yes, the audience gets to imagine some of what happens next for the characters," she teased.

For Rhimes, though filming has wrapped and production on Scandal is indeed over, she's still not fully said goodbye yet—despite having several "final" moments to commemorate along the way this season. "I'm fully in denial still. I'm trying really hard to stay in denial, but we've had a lot of – we've had a lot of our moments already together, " she said. "We've had more goodbye dinners than anybody I know. We had our last night on set together, we were all together until about four in the morning filming. We are going to all be together on the night that it airs.

"We've become very close as a group of people. So I'm not necessarily sure that it's going to feel the same as saying goodbye to some other show or another story," she continued. "It's just—it doesn't quite feel real that it's going to be over. And I think yes—I think we're all in denial about that."

Scandal's series finale airs Thursday, April 19 at 10 p.m. on ABC.