Claire Danes Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Apr. 18, 2018 7:14 AM

Hugh Dancy, Claire Danes

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Claire Danes is going to become a mom again!

The 39-year-old Homeland actress revealed to Howard Sternon the X-rated Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM on Wednesday that she is expecting her second child with husband Hugh Dancy. Danes, who shares a 5-year-old sonCyrus, with the actor, said she is currently in her second trimester.

"I'm pregnant," she said on the Howard Stern Show. "I'm seriously preggo. I'm deep into my second trimester."

"You look so thin," Stern said.

"I'm seated," Danes replied.

When asked about the sex of her second child, the actress said, "I'm going to keep that to myself."

Danes and Dancy have been married since 2009.

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

Danes was pregnant with her first child while shooting season two of Homeland.

Filming on the final and eighth season began late last year. Danes revealed to Stern that she shot a nude scene while pregnant.

 

"The director's a really dear friend, she's been working on the show since the second season," she said. "I trust her totally...I feel safer in that environment than any other."

"Morgan Spector is a wonderful actor and friend," she said. "I was in fine company. You just have to laugh because it's just ridiculous."

