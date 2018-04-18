by Lauren Piester | Wed., Apr. 18, 2018 6:00 AM
You're watching...Disney Channel.
Every kid, big or little, of the past 15 years knows that iconic magic wand wave that every Disney Channel star had to master at some point, and in a new promo exclusive to E! News, you can take a walk through Disney Channel wand-waving history.
Not only does the above compilation feature current stars like Andi Mack's Peyton Elizabeth Lee, or Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, and the cast of Descendants 2, but you can also spot former Disney Channel faves like Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Hilary Duff, and even some very shaggy-headed Sprouse twins. Kim Possible even makes an appearance!
Courtesy of Disney Channel
Other wand-wavers include the Jonas Brothers, Jason Earles, Brenda Song, Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry, Zendaya, Kamil McFadden, Ross Lynch, American Ferrera, Bella Thorne, and more recent stars like ZOMBIES lead Milo Manheim, Raven's Home star Isaac Ryan Brown, Cozi Zuehlsdorff of the upcoming DCOM Freaky Friday, Madison Hu from Bizaardvarks, the cast of Stuck in the Middle, and even more than that.
If there's anyone who can name them all, hit us up on Twitter at @eonlineTV and we can all enjoy this Disney Channel party together.
Fun fact: Today, Apr. 18, marks the 35th anniversary of Disney Channel, though they've only been waving these wands since 2003.
