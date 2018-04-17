Jenna Bush Hager Remembers Barbara Bush in Moving Tribute

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Apr. 17, 2018 7:40 PM
Jenna Bush Hager can't say enough good things about her grandmother.
Hours after news broke that Barbara Pierce Bush passed away at the age of 92, family and friends immediately began expressing their fond memories with the former First Lady of the United States.
One post that stands out is Jenna's tribute to a family member who taught her so much.
"I already miss this FORCE of a woman— the 'enforcer' because she was the glue that held our family together. She taught me to use my voice but also to value the opinions of others," Jenna began while sharing a throwback photo with George H. W. Bush. "She adored her friends and family; her loyalty was unwavering. Humor helps, she often said and it does, Gans, but I will miss your laugh terribly."
The NBC News correspondent continued, "She adored my Gampy, the first man she ever kissed; their love story is so engrained in the history of our family. Thinking of my Gampy tonight —no doubt missing his beloved desperately. Gans, people stopped me all the time to tell me how much they loved you. I didn't mind sharing you with them. I love you more than tongue can tell, my Ganny."
Barbara's passing comes just two days after it was revealed the strong advocate of volunteerism decided not to seek additional medical treatment. Instead, she would chose to focus on comfort care.
"We are grateful for her. She's the best grandma anyone could have ever had—or have," Jenna shared on NBC's Today show earlier this week. "She's in great spirits and she's a fighter. She's an enforcer. She reminded me not to believe everything you read, so we're grateful for her, for everybody's prayers and thoughts and just know the world is better because she's in it."
While funeral plans have yet to be announced, other family members are choosing to celebrate the fond memories they shared with one unforgettable first lady.
"My dear mother has passed on at age 92. Laura, Barbara, Jenna, and I are sad, but our souls are settled because we know hers was," President George W. Bush wrote on Instagram this evening. "Barbara Bush was a fabulous First Lady and a woman unlike any other who brought levity, love, and literacy to millions. To us, she was so much more. Mom kept us on our toes and kept us laughing until the end. I'm a lucky man that Barbara Bush was my mother. Our family will miss her dearly, and we thank you all for your prayers and good wishes."
For those who want to share a personal tribute or make a memorial donation to the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, visit the foundation's official website.
