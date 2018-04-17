Michael Regan/Getty Images, AP Photo/Paul Sancya
by Meg Swertlow | Tue., Apr. 17, 2018 3:48 PM
Michael Regan/Getty Images, AP Photo/Paul Sancya
Earlier today, Olympic gold medalist gymnast Jordyn Wieber, 22, filed a lawsuit against USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University in connection with the now-infamous Larry Nassar sexual abuse and molestation case.
In January, the disgraced former doctor was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing girls under the guise of medical treatment.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, the suit alleges that Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics, their former President Steve Penny and former Chairman Paul Parilla, "Failed to disclose and hid" the former Olympic Team and MSU team doctor's criminal conduct from the public and law enforcement "by virtue of defendants conspiratorial and fraudulent conduct."
According to the complaint, "The organizations that were responsible for caring for the plaintiff, and the individuals within those organizations who the plaintiff trusted to keep her safe, knew or should have known that he was molesting athletes but turned a blind eye to these warnings in order to maintain the status quo and in utter dereliction of their legal, moral, and ethical duties to protect the plaintiff."
According to the complaint, the defendants' actions allowed Nassar "to remain in a position of influence and his unsupervised or negligently supervised conduct with minor participants and members made the molestation and abuse of minor participants possible."
The lawsuit also alleges that USA Gymnastics destroyed the athlete's medical records, "in order to further conceal the sexual abuse of Nassar.”
In a statement released by the law firm Manly Stewart and Finaldi, Jordyn said, "My teammates and I were subjected Larry Nassar every single month at the national team training center in Texas. He was the only male allowed to be present in the athlete dorm rooms to do whatever he wanted. He was allowed to treat us in hotel rooms alone and without any supervision. Nobody was protecting us from being taken advantage of. Nobody was even concerned whether or not we were being sexually abused. I was not protected. My teammates were not protected."
The Olympian added, "My parents trusted USA Gymnastics and Larry Nassar to take care of me and we were betrayed by both. And now, the lack of accountability from USAG and Michigan State, have caused me and many other girls to remain shameful, confused, and disappointed."
More than 250 women and girls came forward to publicly accuse Nassar of sexually assault under the guise of medical treatment.
Some of Nassar's alleged victims include three other members of the "Fierce Five", Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas, and McKayla Maroney, who took home gold in the team event at the 2012 Olympics.
