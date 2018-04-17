Kelly Clarkson to Host 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS
by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Apr. 17, 2018 3:16 PM
Miss Independent is heading to the 2018 Billboard Music Awards!
Yes, that's right... Kelly Clarkson is set to host the annual award ceremony, NBC announced Tuesday.
"To prepare for hosting the Billboard Music Awards, I already have 20 costume changes planned," the pop star shared in a press release. "I will be flying in like my girl P!nk, and calling Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman for jokes. Well, or I'm just gonna show up and celebrate my favorite artists and get to know a few more. Yeah, maybe I'll go with that plan."
Clarkson's latest gig marks her first as an award show emcee, but there's no question the American Idol alum and The Voice coach will totally rise to the occasion.
To make today's announcement even more exciting, the BBMAs also unveiled their star-studded list of nominations just hours ago.
Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are all nominated for Top Artist.
NBC will broadcast the show live from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on May 20 at 8 p.m. ET, marking the first year the award show will air on the network. Tickets to attend the annual event are on sale now.
(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)
