Ariel Winter had the best response to a social media troll who called her "thirsty."

The 20-year-old actress joined her Modern Family co-stars at the show's For Your Consideration event on Monday evening in Los Angeles. After the event, Winter's co-star Sarah Hyland posted a photo of the cast on the red carpet.

"I love these people with all my heart. My family (well most of them) Here's to a Season 10 ❤️ #modernfamily," Hyland captioned the cute cast picture.

In response to the photo, one Instagram user commented, "Why does Ariel look so thirsty all the time?"

After seeing the Instagram comment, Winter decided to respond to the social media hater.