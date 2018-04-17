by Jess Cohen | Tue., Apr. 17, 2018 2:40 PM
Ariel Winter had the best response to a social media troll who called her "thirsty."
The 20-year-old actress joined her Modern Family co-stars at the show's For Your Consideration event on Monday evening in Los Angeles. After the event, Winter's co-star Sarah Hyland posted a photo of the cast on the red carpet.
"I love these people with all my heart. My family (well most of them) Here's to a Season 10 ❤️ #modernfamily," Hyland captioned the cute cast picture.
In response to the photo, one Instagram user commented, "Why does Ariel look so thirsty all the time?"
After seeing the Instagram comment, Winter decided to respond to the social media hater.
Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
"@kiiinnyy I'm SO thirsty!!! Haven't had water in hours. God I can't believe you can tell I'm dehydrated from this pic," Winter's comment, captured by Instagram account @commentsbycelebs, reads.
Hyland also had some fun in the comments of her post, replying to Winter, "I can't believe they saw that you were dehydrated as well! I was with you in person and couldn't tell!!!! DO YOU NEED WATER?? I'll come bring you some! I'll be over in 2 minutes."
She also told the hater, "Please don't leave negative comments on my page about my sister!!!"
At the event on Monday, Winter opened up about staying out of the Hollywood scene and staying home with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden.
See what she told E! News in the video above!
