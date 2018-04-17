When you know better, you do better.

That's why celebrity makeup artist Katey Denno is telling us exactly what we need for perfect skin. The expert, who works with Cara Delevingne, Felicity Jones, Amanda Seyfried and Mindy Kahling, is very conscious of what she puts on her clients' faces. In fact, she only uses all-natural beauty products to ensure that she's not adding any toxins to the largest organ of the body: the skin.

After sharing her green tips with makeup lovers at ipsy Gen Beauty in Los Angeles, she told E! News, "There are [all-natural] skin-care options that far outperform mainstream products, which often contain known carcinogenic and endocrine system disrupting ingredients, and since our skin is our largest organ and allows a lot of what we apply to absorb directly into our blood stream, organs, and cells, why wouldn't you choose an option that's been formulated with 100% non-toxic ingredients?"