Tamra Judge's Husband Eddie Undergoes Fourth Heart Procedure in 4 Months

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Apr. 17, 2018 10:06 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Eddie Judge

Instagram

Tamra Judge is asking fans to pray for her husband Eddie Judge

On Monday, The Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed her husband was undergoing his fourth heart procedure in four months.

"As I sit in the waiting room I need everyone to pray for @eddiejudge," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her husband in the hospital, "another Cardio version, 4th heart procedure in 4 months. I want my healthy husband back. #powerofprayer. Thank you. "

Eden Sassoon, who appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, expressed her support.

"I'm on it," she wrote with a series of praying hand emojis.

Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson Continue Their War of Words on The Real Housewives of Orange County Reunion Part 2

While fans are used to seeing Eddie healthy and working out at the couple's gym, he's had a tough few months.

Back in December, Tamra shared photos of her husband about to get electrical cardioversion. Still, he seemed in good spirits.

"This guy. @eddiejudge is about to have electrical cardioversion and he's joking with the nurses. Love you babe," she wrote along with the hashtags #AFib #shockyourheart #yougotthis."

Then, in February, she shared another photo of her hubby in the hospital.

"Getting his ticker fixed ....please say a prayer for @eddiejudge," she wrote on Instagram that month. "On the drive to hospital he said ‘I just want to ride my bike again.' You're almost there baby. Dr. Lee will get your heart back to normal in no time. #cardioablation #AFIB"

Eddie isn't the only one in the family to experience a recent health scare. In March, Tamra revealed she broke her foot. She also revealed a melanoma diagnosis in August. Thankfully, the reality star said the doctors caught it early. She then had a skin biopsy in January.

Get well soon, Judge family!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Real Housewives Of Orange County , Health , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Goldie Hawn

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Gianna Hammer, gender reveal

Are You the One?'s Gianna Hammer and Hayden Weaver Expecting a Baby Boy

Steve Harvey, Ellen DeGeneres, Kim Kardashian

Steve Harvey Shares New Details on the Kardashians' Family Feud Episode

Evan Rachel Wood, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Evan Rachel Wood Is Finally Getting the Same Pay as Her Westworld Male Co-Stars

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Stormi-Inspired Manicure

Ariel Winter Responds to Troll Who Called Her 'Thirsty'

John Cena, Nikki Bella, Today

John Cena Sends Messages About the "Worst Day Ever" Following Nikki Bella Split

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.