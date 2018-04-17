What's Next for Nikki Bella and John Cena After Their Split?

Fans are still recovering from John Cena and Nikki Bella's sudden split.

On Sunday, the WWE and Total Bellas stars announced the end of their relationship after six years together.

"After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple," a statement posted on Nikki's Instagram account read Sunday. "While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."

The couple was set to tie the knot very soon, so what went wrong?