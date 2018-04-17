Billboard Music Awards 2018 Nominations: The Full List

Will Heath/NBC
by Zach Johnson | Tue., Apr. 17, 2018 5:50 AM
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards are just around the corner!
Khalid and Bebe Rexha announced the first wave of nominations live on NBC's Today Tuesday; the up-and-coming singers will announce the rest of the nominees via Facebook at 9:56 a.m. ET.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Top Artist
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Top Female Artist
Cameila Cabello
Cardi B
Halsey
Demi Lovato
Taylor Swift
Top Male Artist
Drake
Kenrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Selling Album
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
Pink, Beautiful Trauma
Ed Sheeran, Divide
Ed Stapleton, From a Room: Volume 1
Taylor Swift, Reputation
Top Hot 100 Song
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, "Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)"
Kendrick Lamar, "Humble"
Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"
Post Malone, "Rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)"
Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"
Top New Artist
21 Savage
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid
Kodak Black
Top Country Song
Kane Brown, " What Ifs (feat. Lauren Alaina)"
Sam Hunt, " Body Like a Back Road"
Dustin Lynch, "Small Town Boy"
Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, "Meant to Be"
Brett Young, "In Case You Didn't Know"
Finalists and winners are determined based on album and digital songs sales, radio airplay, streaming, touring and social engagement; data is collected during a 12-month tracking period.
NBC will broadcast the show live from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on May 20 at 8 p.m. ET, marking the first year the award show will air on the network. The three-hour telecast will include buzzworthy pop culture moments, major performances and unexpected collaborations.
Tickets to attend the annual event are on sale now.
(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)
