Zac Efron Is Brother Dylan's No. 1 Fan at the Boston Marathon

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Apr. 17, 2018 5:57 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Zac Efron

Instagram

It may have been raining in Boston, but that didn't dampen Zac Efron's spirits.

The 30-year-old actor withstood the dreary weather to cheer on his younger brother Dylan Efron, who was running the Boston Marathon.

Dressed in a black raincoat, Zac was clearly proud of his brother. In a video of Dylan crossing the finish line, Zac can be heard yelling, "Yeah, Dylan! Yeah, let's go, dude! Yeah, dude!"

He also posted a sweet video of the two brothers hugging after the race.

"'What's the point of all the finish lines we cross in life if there's no one there to celebrate with?'" he wrote in the caption of the Instagram video. "This used to get me down when I felt alone—There's many reasons BTW—Ima be at every [race] with you from here until forever, Brother. Congrats @dylandefron #marathon #bostonmarathon #letsgo."

Zac Efron's Brother Dylan Efron Among Sexy Celeb Siblings

Zac Efron, Dylan Efron

Instagram

Dylan was also clearly thrilled to have his brother's support.

"First Boston marathon [check]," he wrote on Instagram. "Cold, windy, rainy…but what a memorable day. @zacefron and @coourtking waiting for me at the finish was all the motivation I needed."

The runner completed the marathon with a finish net of 2:57:50 and a finish gun time of 3:00:55. 

Congrats, Dylan!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Zac Efron , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Reese Witherspoon

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Coachella Denim Trends, Alessandra Ambrosio

3 Celebrity Denim Trends at Coachella 2018 That You Can Rock ASAP

Taylor Swift, SNL, Saturday Night Live

Billboard Music Awards 2018 Nominations: The Full List

Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

Real Housewives Mysteries: The Stolen Homes, Mystery Lovers and Friendship-Ending Fights That Rocked the Franchise

Molly Duff, Married at First Sight

Watch Molly and Jonathan's Married at First Sight Relationship Drift Even Farther Apart

Jennifer Garner

Inside the Reinvention of Jennifer Garner: Powering Through Her Divorce and Throwing Balance Out the Window

Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham

Victoria Beckham's Kids Look So Grown Up in This New Family Photo

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.