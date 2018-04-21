With a network that didn't even want the song to be performed in the first place—"Someone at VH1 said, ‘No, we don't want to do that. That's old,'" Ehrlich recalled—and half of its performers not attached to perform, let alone rehearse, until the day of show, Ehrlich was cutting it close. But he stuck to his guns—and it paid off. "If you watched it, you saw, it was amazing. It's like the centerpiece of the show. So, we rehearsed it, it was amazing, we did it on the show and it was a thrill for everybody there."

While Ehrlich was struggling to keep his Divas in line, Twain was focusing on some diva behavior of her own, only hers was of the hirsute variety. "I wanted to indulge in the diva moment, so I went for the big hair. And I had a lot of fun with that. I wanted the hair bigger, as big as it could get," she recalled. "It was a change to play with the diva moment that I was in. I don't consider myself a diva as far was whatever people consider the classic diva, but I was like, 'Yeah, I'm just going to indulge in this and have fun and have really big hair tonight.'"