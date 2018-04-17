Former First Lady Barbara Bush Dead at 92

America is mourning the loss of one unforgettable first lady.

Barbara Bush has passed away this evening after it was announced that she decided to decline further medical treatment after consulting her family and doctors. She was 92.

A statement announcing the news was released by the office of George H.W. Bush via Twitter on Tuesday: "A former First Lady of the United States of America and relentless proponent of family literacy, Barbara Pierce Bush passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at the age of 92. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, President George H. W Bush; five children and their spouses; 17 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and her brother, Scott Pierce. She was preceded in death by her second child, Pauline Robinson "Robin" Bush, and her siblings Martha Rafferty and James R. Pierce."

The statement ended, "The official funeral schedule will be announced as soon as is practical."