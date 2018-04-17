2018 Gracie Awards: Complete Winners List

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Tue., Apr. 17, 2018 4:00 AM

Reese Witherspoon, Ashley Judd

The results are in!

On Tuesday, the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) announced the myriad of winners for the upcoming 43rd annual Gracie Awards, which will take May 22 at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles.

Celebs including Ashley Judd, Billie Jean King, Claire Danes, Elizabeth Marvel, Hoda Kotb, Issa Rae, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Katie Couric, Megan Mullally, Pam Oliver, Reese Witherspoon, a are set to be honored at the event. 

"In a historic and momentous year for women, on and off the camera and in front of and behind the microphone, the Gracie Awards arrive at an important time to celebrate the storytellers who are changing the narrative and pushing boundaries in the quest toward diversity and equality," said AWMF Chair Christine Travaglini, President, Katz Radio Group. "And as we enter our 43rd year, we at AWM, through the Gracies, are incredibly proud help usher in a new era by honoring and celebrating outstanding talent and content for, by and about women."

Check out the full list of winners...

Mira Sorvino and Ashley Judd Walk the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet Together

ESC: Claire Danes, 2017 Met Gala

TELEVISION – GALA HONOREES
ABC News- Ashley Judd Speaks
Interview Special
ABC News

A Sex Abuse Scandal Rocks USA Gymnastics
Investigative Feature
NBC News

GRAND AWARD: Big Little Lies
Limited Series
HBO

Claire Danes (Homeland)
Actress in a Leading Role - Drama
Showtime Networks, Inc.

Divided (60 Minutes)
Interview Feature
CBS News

Elizabeth Marvel (Homeland)
Actress in a Supporting Role - Drama
Showtime Networks, Inc.

Elizabeth Smart (Elizabeth Smart: Autobiography)
Producer - Non-Fiction
A&E Network

Felicia D. Henderson (The Quad)
Producer - Entertainment
BET Networks

Forgotten Mothers (Global Business America)
News Magazine
CGTN America

Great News
Comedy
Universal Television, NBC

Hoda's Heroes Among Us: Superheroes (TODAY)
Soft News Feature
NBC News

Issa Rae, American Black Film Festival Honors

GRAND AWARD: Holding Court - Billie Jean King (CBS Sunday Morning)
Soft News Feature
CBS News Sunday Morning

Ingrid Formanek (Global Warming: Arctic Melt)
Producer – Documentry
CNN

Issa Rae (Insecure)
Actress in a Leading Role - Comedy or Musical
HBO

GRAND AWARD: Julia Louis-Dreyfus (VEEP)
Actress in a Leading Role - Comedy or Musical
HBO

Juju Chang (ABC News)
Reporter/Correspondent
ABC News

Megan Mullally (Will & Grace)
Actress in a Supporting Role - Comedy or Musical
Universal Television, NBC

Nella the Princess Knight
Family Series
Nickelodeon

Niki Caro (ANNE WITH AN E)
Director
Northwood Entertainment

Norah O'Donnell (CBS This Morning)
On-Air Talent - News or News Magazine
CBS This Morning / CBS News

Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee)
Special
TBS

Pam Oliver (FOX Sports)
On-Air Talent - Entertainment or Sports
FOX Sports

Paula Malcomson (Ray Donovan)
Actress in a Breakthrough Role
Showtime Networks, Inc.

Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)
Actress in a Leading Role - Made for TV Movie or Limited Series
HBO

Salma Abdelaziz (CNN)
Producer - News
CNN

SC Featured: The Legacy of 261
Sports Feature
ESPN Features

Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)
Actress in a Supporting Role - Made for TV Movie or Limited Series
HBO

States of Undress
Non-Fiction or Reality
Viceland

The Family I Had
Documentary
Investigation Discovery

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
Made for TV Movie
HBO

The Rundown with Robin Thede
Variety
BET Networks

The View
Talk Show - Entertainment
ABC News

This Is Us
Drama
20th Century Fox Television

Top Of The Lake: China Girl
Limited Series
SundanceTV

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ensemble Cast
Universal Television, Netflix

USA Gymnastics
News Feature Series
CBS News

VICE News Tonight
News Program
VICE News

VICE News Tonight's "Charlottesville: Race & Terror"
Hard News Feature
VICE New

RADIO NATIONAL – GALA HONOREES
Hoda Kotb (The Hoda Show)
Host/Personality
SiriusXM

Jill on Money
Talk Show
CBS News Radio

Liana Huth (I'm Listening)
Producer
Entercom Communications Corp.

On the Record
Interview Feature
American Urban Radio Network

Shirley Strawberry (The Steve Harvey Morning Show)
Co-host
Premiere Networks

The Big Time with Whitney Allen
Crisis Coverage
Westwood One /Oh I Gotta

The Last Mile
Special
SiriusXM Radio

The Reckoning Part 1
News Feature
SiriusXM Radio

RADIO NATIONAL NONCOMMERCIAL – GALA HONOREES
Her Own Devices
Investigative Feature – Non Commercial
Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX in partnership with The Investigative Fund

Mary Louise Kelly (All Things Considered)
Reporter/Correspondent/Host – Non Commercial
NPR News

#MeToo: Conversations About Sexual Harassment (NPR's Weekend Edition Sunday)
Series
National Public Radio

NPR's National Desk Crisis Reporting
Crisis Coverage – Non Commercial
National Public Radio

That's When My Childhood Ended
News Feature – Non Commercial
Youth Radio

The More Things Change: How a Husband and Wife Came to Love Each Other More as Wife and Wife.
Radio: Documentary
CBC RADIO ONE

Three Generations Reflect on Hollywood, Harassment and Hitchcock
Radio: Interview Feature – Non Commercial
National Public Radio

White Coat, Black Art
Radio: Public Affairs – Non Commercial
CBC RADIO ONE

INTERACTIVE MEDIA – GALA HONOREES
Elise Tries
Online Video Host or Correspondent
National Public Radio

Katie Couric (Katie Couric)
Podcast Host
Stitcher and Katie Couric Media

NPR Music: Turning The Tables
Blog
NPR

Refinery29
Website - Information or Entertainment
Refinery29

Splash Sisters
Original Online Programming - Standalone Video
espnW

TED Sincerely X: Rescued by Ritual
Original Online Programming - Standalone Audio
Audible, Inc.

The Aftermath
Original Online Programming - Video Series
The Center for Investigative Reporting & Glassbreaker Films

The Rohingya: World's Least-Wanted People
Website - News
Radio Free Asia

Brenda Goodman (When A Mother Dies)
Online Producer - News
WebMD

Where Should We Begin? with Esther Perel
Podcast
Audible, Inc.

Women in Latin America: Power and Resilience (Andrea Patiño Contreras)
Original Online Programming - News or Documentary
Univision News Network

TELEVISION LOCAL – LUNCHEON HONOREES
CBS 13 News Live at Five
News Program
Sinclair Broadcast Group

Erin Gutierrez (Atticus Investigates)
Producer – Scripted / Edited / Live
TEGNA

Impact: Feeding Our Children
Soft News Feature
WUSA*9

Insight with John Ferrugia: Traded and Trafficked
Investigative Feature
Rocky Mountain PBS

Kelly Frey (WTAE)
On-Air Talent
WTAE

Kristin Dickerson (My Sister From God)
Director
KXAS NBC-5

KQED Newsroom: A Year of Remarkable Women
News Magazine
KQED

Racing Towards Hope (Ashley Stroehlein)
Sports Feature
WBTV

Raped in the Military
Hard News Feature
WUSA*9

Selling Girls
Documentary
TEGNA

TELEVISION LOCAL – STUDENT - LUNCHEON HONOREES
Dragon Boat Club (Capital News Service, Maryland Newsline)
Soft News Feature - Student
University of Maryland, College Park

Megan Smedley
On-Air Talent - Student
Capital News Service, University of Maryland, College Park

ViewFinder (Strength and Shame)
Hard News Feature – Student
University of Maryland, College Park

RADIO LOCAL - LUNCHEON HONOREES
Ancient Voices
Portrait/Biography – Non-Commercial Local
KMFA 89.5 FM Austin, Texas

A Miscarriage in ICE Detention
News Feature – Non-Commercial Local
KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio

Be Their Hope
Public Service Announcement
Beasley Media Group

Child Care Crisis
Hard News Feature
WTOP Radio

Jayde Donovan (Todd and Jayde in the Morning)
Co-Host – Local
Cumulus

Keep Calm
Special – Non-Commercial Local
CBC Vancouver

Kelly Prime (More Perfect: Enemy of Mankind)
Producer - Non-Commercial Local
WNYC Studios

Manoush Zomorodi (Note to Self)
Host/Anchor - Non-Commercial Local
New York Public Radio

Mina SayWhat
Feature – Local
iHeartMedia

Natalie Vacca (Len Berman and Michael Riedel in the Morning)
Producer – Local
iHeartMedia (WOR NY)

Nina Hajian (Shoboy In The Morning)
Host - Morning Drive - Local
CBS Radio New York

Rita Cosby Exclusive with Hillary Clinton
Talk Interview Feature - Local
WABC Radio/ Cumulus Network

Shelley Rome (Shelley Rome Show)
Host – Non-Morning Drive - Local
iHeartMedia

Slay the Gander
Documentary – Non- Commercial Local
CBC Radio, Wanita Bates

The Cooper Lawrence Show
Interview Feature - Local
Cox Media Group

The Joan Hamburg Show
Talk Show - Local
Cumulus Media

TJ Taormina/The TJ Show
Soft News Feature - Local
Entercom Boston

Think Out Loud
Talk Show – Non-Commercial Local
OPB

Violinista Alasha Al-Qudwah: 'You Don't Need Anything But Your Heart to Play This Music'
Interview Feature- Non-Commercial Local
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Voices with Pebbles
Public Affairs - Local
Beasley Media Group

WMAL- Mornings on The Mall w/Mary & Vince
Crisis Coverage - Local
CUMULUS MEDIA BROADCASTING

RADIO LOCAL - STUDENT - LUNCHEON HONOREES

A League of Our Own
Talk Show - Student
Radio Hofstra University - WRHU FM / WRHU.org

Combating Mental Health Issues in Public Schools
News Feature - Student
WFUV / Fordham University

Empowering Women To Enter Careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math)
Public Affairs - Student
Radio Hofstra University - WRHU FM / WRHU.org

I Am that Girl Alexis Jones Interview
Interview Feature - Student
Radio Hofstra University - WRHU FM / WRHU.org

Maria Santana (A League of Our Own, Hofstra Morning Wake up Call & Newsline)
Producer - Student
Radio Hofstra University - WRHU FM / WRHU.org

INTERACTIVE MEDIA – Student – LUNCHEON HONREES
Ali Reid (The Reid Feed)
Online Video Host or Correspondent
Ali Reid

Kacie Candela (Prickly Politics)
Podcast Host
WFUV / Fordham University

Murugi Thande (Black and Missing)
Online Producer
Murugi Thande

RadioActive Youth Media
Podcast
RadioActive Youth Media

ViewFinder (Strong Women)
Original Online Programming
University of Maryland, College Park

The local and student award winners will be honored at the Gracie Awards Luncheon on June 27 at Cipriani in New York City

