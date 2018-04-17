2018 Gracie Awards: Complete Winners List

The results are in!

On Tuesday, the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) announced the myriad of winners for the upcoming 43rd annual Gracie Awards, which will take May 22 at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles.

Celebs including Ashley Judd, Billie Jean King, Claire Danes, Elizabeth Marvel, Hoda Kotb, Issa Rae, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Katie Couric, Megan Mullally, Pam Oliver, Reese Witherspoon, a are set to be honored at the event.

"In a historic and momentous year for women, on and off the camera and in front of and behind the microphone, the Gracie Awards arrive at an important time to celebrate the storytellers who are changing the narrative and pushing boundaries in the quest toward diversity and equality," said AWMF Chair Christine Travaglini, President, Katz Radio Group. "And as we enter our 43rd year, we at AWM, through the Gracies, are incredibly proud help usher in a new era by honoring and celebrating outstanding talent and content for, by and about women."

Check out the full list of winners...