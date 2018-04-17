Maluma Makes It Instagram Official With Girlfriend Natalia Barulich

Because it isn't official until it's on Instagram.

Well, at least that what we've seen when it comes to some our favorite celebrity couples and the same applies to Maluma and Natalia Barulich.

"You make me smile," the Colombian singer captioned a black and white photo of himself along with the Guess model.

While some fans left comments about being heartbroken, other applauded the singer for the sweet post. "Love of my life," Natalia commented on the post.

Now, we've seen Barulich in many of Maluma's Instagram Stories, and she's also shared several photos herself, but this is the first time that the singer does a post with her.