Maluma Makes It Instagram Official With Girlfriend Natalia Barulich

by Diana Marti | Tue., Apr. 17, 2018 7:04 AM
Because it isn't official until it's on Instagram.
Well, at least that what we've seen when it comes to some our favorite celebrity couples and the same applies to Maluma and Natalia Barulich.
"You make me smile," the Colombian singer captioned a black and white photo of himself along with the Guess model.
While some fans left comments about being heartbroken, other applauded the singer for the sweet post. "Love of my life," Natalia commented on the post.
Now, we've seen Barulich in many of Maluma's Instagram Stories, and she's also shared several photos herself, but this is the first time that the singer does a post with her.
The couple began dating in 2017 after meeting on Maluma's "Felices los 4" music video set.
"We have a great time together, we have fun, we love each other, and we also support each other," the singer said to Telemundo's Al Rojo Vivo. "I think those are the fundamentals. It's the most important thing. Right now, we're dating. We like what we have, I like her company, and she supports me and loves me, so you're all seeing me like never before."
The couple also has matching tattoos which they got earlier this year.
Maluma's love life isn't the only thing that's blossoming, the singer sold out two show's at the Los Angeles Forum last week during his F.A.M.E. Tour. He also released his music video for "Colors" with Jason Derulo.
