3 Celebrity Denim Trends at Coachella 2018 That You Can Rock ASAP

In contrast to the boyfriend jeans and high-waisted cutoffs (trends that have been around for awhile), celebs like Alessandra Ambrosio revealed a new trend we can't wait to try: cutoff denim jackets.

Instead of the typical style, this new iteration looks as though the celeb cut off the bottom of the jacket. Chanel Iman paired hers with a lace slip dress, hat and boots, while Alessandra paired hers with a strapless sundress and belt bag.

Olivia Culpo, however, wore a jacket that appears to be cutoff and reattached with silver hoops. The new style offers one more epic detail to her outfit, but doesn't overshadow her show-stopped white lace dress or taupe accessories.