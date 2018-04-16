John Cena and Nikki Bella Aren't Alone: See More Stars Who Ended Their Engagements

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Apr. 16, 2018 12:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

First comes love, then comes engagement and then comes a surprise breakup.

In case you missed the big news, John Cena and Nikki Bella surprised fans Sunday evening when they announced their split after six years together.

"While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another," the couple said in a statement to E! News. "We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."

And while the pair previously discussed plans for a fairy tale wedding in front of family and close friends, both parties ultimately had a change of heart.

With the recent news, it got us thinking of all the other famous couples who got engaged and later called it quits before saying "I Do." Take a look at some of the familiar faces in our gallery below.

Photos

Stars Who Called Off Their Engagement

Season 3 of Total Bellas premieres Sunday, May 20 at 9 p.m., only on E!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ John Cena , Engagements , Nikki Bella , Couples , Breakups , Top Stories
Latest News
Jared Leto

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Sing No Doubt Together at ACM Awards After-Party

John Cena, Nikki Bella

Stars Who Called Off Their Engagement

Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart

Inside Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's Romantic Getaway to Mexico

Kelsea Ballerini & Morgan Evans Are Loving Married Life

Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd: What They Love About Each Other

John Stamos, Caitlin McHugh

Inside John Stamos' Long Road to Fatherhood

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.