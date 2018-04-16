Bebe Rexha Used This $4 Hairspray to Keep Her Faux Bob in Place

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock
by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Apr. 16, 2018 11:25 AM
Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock
Bebe Rexha's hair is longer than it appeared on the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet.
Just before the event, celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen made a quick decision to make the singer's hair shorter by tucking her hair in the back.
"Originally, we were going to create a clean, sleek lob, but when she got dressed I made the game time decision to make a faux bob," she said in a press release.
Bebe chose a black velvet dress with white sheer ruffles across her chest that came close to the bottom of her chin. With such an interesting silhouette, a shorter look paired perfectly as it created negative space that kept the features of the dress in the spotlight.
To make the change, the pro created the faux bob by splitting the hair at the nape of the singer's neck, then placing the hair into two small ponytails, after washing, drying and flat ironing her hair straight. Then she tucked and pinned each section to create what's appears to be a curled bob.
From there, the Unilever hair expert "[pulled] out a few pieces for an undone look and [sprayed] Suave Professionals Natural Hold Compressed Micro Mist Hairspray to keep the style in place all night long"—a necessary step for the performing artist.
Not only are the steps to this standout hairstyle simple, the product that the pro chose to ensure the style was long-lasting is only $4. And, if it kept her hair in place throughout the red carpet and award ceremony, it may be worth a try.
RELATED ARTICLE: Miranda Lambert's Nude Lips at 2018 ACM Awards Involved a $2 Product
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!