At the same time, however, Affleck has been dating Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, so there are those sightings for Garner to ignore as well, after she already rode out two rounds of "was Ben cheating?" headlines, plus the never-ending stream of conclusions that "Jen's furious."

But even when times were especially tough, she simply never looked furious.

Garner had her "year of wine," in reference to most of 2015, when and Affleck revealed they were separated. She muscled through with flying colors by maintaining her routine and putting one foot in front of the other—taking her kids to school, going out for that coffee, going to the grocery store, exercising, working. And indulging in the occasional midnight comedy binge.

"When I can't sleep—and I am not someone who typically has that problem, but I really have in the last year—and I need something to switch my brain off, it has been Tina Fey and Amy Poehler," Garner told Vanity Fair in early 2016, her first big post-split interview. "God bless those girls. I used to think I would never watch television on my phone, but there I am, because I am sleeping next to my daughter."

Meanwhile, after packing her schedule with acting work, from the family friendly tearjerker Miracles From Heaven, which she was still shooting when her separation was first announced, to the recent teen-romance hit Love, Simon, Garner is not slowing down.