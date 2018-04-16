All the Signs John Cena and Nikki Bella Were Headed for a Split

John Cena and Nikki Bella have called it quits after six years together.

The WWE and Total Bellas stars, who were set to tie the knot, announced the end of their relationship on Sunday evening.

"After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple," a statement posted on Nikki's Instagram account read Sunday. "While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."