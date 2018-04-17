"Awkward!" Tituss Burgess' Grandma Comes Through During His Most Intimate Moments on Hollywood Medium

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., Apr. 17, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Sometimes you can't control when a spirit comes through, even if it's during your most intimate moments!

For Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess, that's exactly when his late grandma has been choosing to make her appearance. Tyler Henry validates those awkward occurrences in this clip from Wednesday's Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.

"This is awkward, but you are going to get a connection from your grandmother in a time of intimacy, sir. And that is awkward and I'm sorry, but she's joking about this the way this comes across. And it's just like, 'Interrupted, interrupted,' so that's all I can say on the matter," Tyler reveals.

While he's surprised that came through, Tituss is well aware of his grandma's pesky presence.

"That is nuts. It happens all the time. There's no way. I've never told anyone that," a shocked Tituss says.

Watch

Hollywood Medium Recap: Season 3, Episode 7

Tituss Burgess, Hollywood Medium 208

E!

With that validation, Tituss kindly asks Tyler to tell his grandma to come back another time.

"Well, you could kind of ask her to stop. There are plenty of other moments grandma," Tituss tells Tyler.

"It's not a bad thing. They don't judge or anything along those lines, but there's better times for her to connect. Maybe when you notice that happening just say, 'Hey, catch you next time!'" Tyler advises.

See the LOL moment in the clip above.

Watch a brand new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Hollywood Medium , E! Shows , Tyler Henry , Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt , Family , Top Stories
Latest News
Reese Witherspoon

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Forrest Bradley Decker

Jessie James Decker's Latest Pic of Her Newborn Son Forrest Is Sure to Give You Baby Fever!

Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker, Forrest

Forrest Bradley Decker's Cutest Pics

Sarah Hyland, FYC Event, Modern Family

Fashion Police

Beyonce, Solange, 2018 Coachella

Beyoncé Takes Over Coachella! Everything You Need to Know

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Brie Bella & Baby Birdie's Cutest Pics

Daily Pop Celebrity Guests, Padma Lakshmi

Daily Pop's Celebrity Guests

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.