Sometimes you can't control when a spirit comes through, even if it's during your most intimate moments!

For Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess, that's exactly when his late grandma has been choosing to make her appearance. Tyler Henry validates those awkward occurrences in this clip from Wednesday's Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.

"This is awkward, but you are going to get a connection from your grandmother in a time of intimacy, sir. And that is awkward and I'm sorry, but she's joking about this the way this comes across. And it's just like, 'Interrupted, interrupted,' so that's all I can say on the matter," Tyler reveals.

While he's surprised that came through, Tituss is well aware of his grandma's pesky presence.

"That is nuts. It happens all the time. There's no way. I've never told anyone that," a shocked Tituss says.