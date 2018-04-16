by Brett Malec | Mon., Apr. 16, 2018 9:13 AM
Things can change so quickly.
Less than two weeks before breaking the news that they've called off their engagement and are splitting after six years together, John Cena and Nikki Bella were the picture perfect couple while chatting with E! News in their last joint interview together with us prior to breaking up this week.
While gushing about being engaged and planning their wedding on Apr. 3 at his Blockers premiere in L.A., Cena told E!, "I think the best thing about me being able to ask her hand in marriage was she doesn't need to question my commitment to our relationship. I am with her to death do us part."
Theo Wargo/NBCUniversal
That same week, E! released a new promo for the upcoming third season of Total Bellas, which premieres May 20. The video hinted at problems in their relationship as the WWE stars had a tearful conversation about Nikki's desire to have kids, even though John doesn't want a family.
"I would never force you not to be a mom," John tells his fiancée in the clip. "I thought I could really sacrifice that and I just can't," Nikki says.
"I'm not sure we should go through with this," Cena told Nikki.
A rep for the couple confirmed their breakup Sunday night, telling E! News, "After much contemplation and six years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple."
Nikki and John's relationship was a bumpy one as fans of Total Divas and Total Bellas know.
The 40-year-old wrestler and actor initially spent years insisting he'd never get married again before he finally caved in and proposed to Nikki in the WWE ring at WrestleMania 33 last year in April 2017.
While the duo didn't share many details about their wedding plans, they did celebrate during a belated engagement party back in January. "Such a wonderful, meaningful, emotional day yesterday with the woman of my dreams and both of our families," Cena tweeted at the time. "I love you Nicole, you've made me realize the importance of togetherness."
Season 3 of Total Bellas premieres Sunday, May 20 at 9 p.m., only on E!
