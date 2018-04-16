Teary-Eyed Jenna Bush Hager Calls Barbara Bush "a Fighter" Amid Failing Health

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 16, 2018 6:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jenna Bush Hager, Barbara Bush

Johnny Louis/WireImage, Bob Levey/Getty Images for U.S. Fund for UNICEF

Fighting back tears, Jenna Bush Hager gave the public an update on her beloved grandmother, former first lady Barbara Bush

On Sunday, it was announced that her 92-year-old grandmother has decided to decline further medical treatment after consulting her family and doctors and will focus on "comfort care" instead. 

"It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself—thanks to her abiding faith—but for others," a statement read. "She is surrounded by a family she adores, and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving."

Hager echoed much of that sentiment on Monday morning when she appeared on Today to address the news. "We are grateful for her. She's the best grandma anyone could have ever had—or have," she corrected herself, her eyes watering.

Photos

Stars Playing the First Lady

Hager, who spoke to Bush Sunday night, also assured that her grandmother has a very special partner at her side—former president and her husband of more than 70 years, George H.W. Bush. "She's with my grandpa, the man she's loved for over 73 years. They are surrounded by family, but I think the fact that they're together in this and he still says, 'I love you Barbie' every night is pretty remarkable," Hager added. 

Bush has been in failing health as she's been facing congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. In the announcement Sunday, it was also said that Bush has had a series of recent hospitalizations. 

Nevertheless, Hager remained optimistic and reminded everyone of her grandmother's strength. 

"She's in great spirits and she's a fighter. She's an enforcer," Hager said. "She reminded me not to believe everything you read, so we're grateful for her, for everybody's prayers and thoughts and just know the world is better because she's in it."

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jenna Bush Hager , Health , Injury And Illness , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kelly Clarkson, Reba McEntire, ACMAs

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Carrie Coon

Carrie Coon to Star as a Villain in Avengers: Infinity War

John Cena, Nikki Bella

John Cena Speaks Out After Split From Nikki Bella

Kelly Clarkson, Reba McEntire, ACMAs

Reba McEntire Rocks the Same Dress She Wore in 1993 for Duet With Daughter-in-Law Kelly Clarkson

Prince Harry, Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting

Prince Harry Gives Meghan Markle a Sweet Shout-Out During Commonwealth Youth Forum

Ian Somerhalder

Ian Somerhalder Returning to TV (And Vampires) With Netflix Series

Luann de Lesseps, Tyler Henry, Hollywood Medium

Luann de Lesseps Connects With a Friend Who Took His Own Life on Hollywood Medium: ''Life Was a Cabaret for Jean Claude''

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.