Moses Robinson/Bravo
by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Apr. 15, 2018 9:08 PM
Kim Zolciak-Biermann is ready to say two important words: I'm sorry.
After tonight's tense Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, the Bravo star surprised some fans when she delivered an apology to cast member NeNe Leakes.
"I am so sorry for what has happened @neneleakes. We both know the truth, we both know that if I wanted to, I could have a law suit for the lies you have spewed, tweeting out fake texts, implying I am racist, attacking me physically, claiming my daughter tweeted negative about you and your home, we both know these are lies. I have reacted to it publicly and for that I am sorry," she wrote on Instagram Sunday evening. "I should have risen above it."
The Don't Be Tardy star continued, "I personally will no longer engage with you on social media and perpetuate the hate. I am asking you to do the same. We are grown women with families. Enough is enough. I want us to move on."
While NeNe has yet to comment, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna "liked" the Instagram post.
Kim also received support from her daughter Ariana Biermann. "I love you!" she wrote in the comments section. "Everyone knows the truth and knows the amazing women and mom you are!"
Kim replied, "You are the sweetest. Thank you hunni. You are my [heart]."
During the most recent season, Kim and NeNe butted heads on more than one occasion. In fact, their feud grew even further off camera when they exchanged not-so-nice words on social media.
Ultimately, Kim appears ready to focus on her spin-off show titled Don't Be Tardy and less on the Real Housewives of Atlanta series she helped create.
"If you continue this, it will be because you are attempting to stay on the show and stay relevant and that's on you," Kim ended her Instagram caption.
Is this feud one step closer to being over? Stay tuned!
Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. only on Bravo.
