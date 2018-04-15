Kim Zolciak-Biermann is ready to say two important words: I'm sorry.

After tonight's tense Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, the Bravo star surprised some fans when she delivered an apology to cast member NeNe Leakes.

"I am so sorry for what has happened @neneleakes. We both know the truth, we both know that if I wanted to, I could have a law suit for the lies you have spewed, tweeting out fake texts, implying I am racist, attacking me physically, claiming my daughter tweeted negative about you and your home, we both know these are lies. I have reacted to it publicly and for that I am sorry," she wrote on Instagram Sunday evening. "I should have risen above it."

The Don't Be Tardy star continued, "I personally will no longer engage with you on social media and perpetuate the hate. I am asking you to do the same. We are grown women with families. Enough is enough. I want us to move on."

While NeNe has yet to comment, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna "liked" the Instagram post.