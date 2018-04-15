Miranda Lambert's Nude Lips at 2018 ACM Awards Involved a $2 Product

Michael Loccisano/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM
While demonstrating the glamour expected of an award-winning singer, Miranda Lambert's makeup routine is surprisingly relatable.
Wearing a red hot George Chakras gown to the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, the "Over You" singer opted for glowing skin and the perfect nude pout, making her beauty a supporting feature to her overall look.
"With Miranda's rich choice in color for her red carpet dress and accessories, we decided to keep her makeup paired down and simply sophisticated with a gorgeous healthy skin focus," celebrity makeup artist Moani Lee confirmed to E! News.
Thus, prepping her skin for the event was crucial. To start, the beauty pro applied hydrating products to ensure a smooth surface for makeup application. Surprisingly, one of them is a classic $2 drugstore product.
"I actually use Vaseline's Original Lip Therapy for hydration on lips," Moani, a partner for the brand, revealed. "I applied it right at the beginning and let it sit while I continued on to the rest of Miranda's makeup, this allowed for the lips to hydrate in advance of the Laura Geller lip application."
After prep, she used Laura Geller Pout Perfection Waterproof Lip Liner in Buff and Nude Kisses Lip Hugging Lip Gloss in Coastal, which she selected based on Miranda's eye color. She shared that "taupe-y tones with a slight hint of rose" enhances their blue hue.
For her warm-toned skin, she used Hourglass Cosmetics Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick, Charlotte Tilbury in Filmstar Bronze and Glow and MAC Hyper Real Glow Palette in Flash + Awe.
To finish the overall look, she used MAC Eyeshadow x 9 in Dusky Rose Times Nine for "a soft haze of color."
While we all can't be history-making singers, we certainly can recreate this beauty routine.