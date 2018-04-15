From there, Rick sent everyone to rebuild. "So go home. Then the work begins. The new world begins," he told everyone on that hill. "All this—all this is just what was. There's gotta be something after."

And while it seems like the show's immediate future might be one of peace, it looks like Rick and Michonne have already earned themselves a new enemy out of Maggie, who expressed in the final moments to Jesus (Tom Payne) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) that they need to bide their time and build up their strength before proving to the power couple how wrong they were to let Negan live out the rest of his days from a cell. Oh brother.

The Walking Dead returns for season nine later this year on AMC.