Nicole Kidman's 2018 ACM Awards Dress Has a Surprising and Stunning Detail

  By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Sun., Apr. 15, 2018 5:47 PM

Nicole Kidman, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Nicole Kidman was glowing at the 2018 ACM Awards.

Hand in hand with husband Keith Urban, the award-winning star transformed into a golden goddess on the red carpet. Although her high-neck Michael Kors dress covered her neck, arms and legs, the silky fabric fit the star perfectly, subtly revealing her shape. With so many opting for thigh-high splits and plunging necklines, which we also love, the actress reasserted that sultry appeal doesn't require skin.

Beyond the design, the golden sequins perfectly match her blond hair. Together, her look is a new iteration of monochromatic style. She's literally glowing in the same hue from head to toe.

Photos

ACM Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Just after we swooned over her look, the Big Little Lies star turned around and everyone's jaws dropped (See: Keith's face of admiration). The gown, which we initially thought covered her entire body, is actually backless. 

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018

John Shearer/WireImage

The opening begins at the nape of her neck and ends just above derrière. It reveals her incredibly toned back—a stunning feature to show her athletic build. 

Most of all, it makes us rethink the silhouettes we deem sultry. If an unexpected backless number makes our significant others look at us the way Keith is looking at her, we're definitely going to add the style to our wardrobe.

