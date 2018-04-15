Nicole Kidman was glowing at the 2018 ACM Awards.

Hand in hand with husband Keith Urban, the award-winning star transformed into a golden goddess on the red carpet. Although her high-neck Michael Kors dress covered her neck, arms and legs, the silky fabric fit the star perfectly, subtly revealing her shape. With so many opting for thigh-high splits and plunging necklines, which we also love, the actress reasserted that sultry appeal doesn't require skin.

Beyond the design, the golden sequins perfectly match her blond hair. Together, her look is a new iteration of monochromatic style. She's literally glowing in the same hue from head to toe.