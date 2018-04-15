Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Walk First Red Carpet as Newlyweds at 2018 ACM Awards

Can we get a hallelujah? Can we get some beautiful newlyweds?

Less than a month after Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd exchanged vows in Nashville, the newlyweds stepped out for their first red carpet appearance as husband and wife.

The pair arrived at the 2018 ACM Awards holding hands before posing for the cameras.

Maren stunned in a purple and green strapless gown while Ryan looked handsome in a classic suit and tie. And according to Instagram Stories, Maren has Tata Harper Skincare to thank for her glowing skin. 

It's going to be a big night for the newlyweds who have a lot of reasons to celebrate in Las Vegas this evening.

Maren is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year and Vocal Event of the Year for her individual collaborations with Vince Gill and Thomas Rhett.

She is also expected to perform her song "Rich" from her debut album Hero.

"Everyone in that room is just so pumped up and excited and ready to exhale," she shared with WYRK's Liz Mantel and Clay Moden during rehearsals. "I think it's going to be a really, really positive show."

As for Maren's life as a newlywed, so far it looks pretty darn sweet. The pair just got back from a tropical honeymoon in Bora Bora and also enjoyed a birthday trip to Joshua Tree Desert.

And yes, she still had some time in her schedule to see Justin Timberlake Saturday night in Las Vegas with famous friends Cassadee Pope and Raelynn.

Congratulations Maren on what is already a terrific year.

